BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, SLAYER, OZZY Make Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time - What Is #1?

Rolling Stone has released their list of "The 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time".

Says Rolling Stone: "The group of headbangers that Rolling Stone gathered to rank the 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time debated the merits of more than 300 worthy songs over several months. These people include writers and critics who have been writing for Rolling Stone for decades and contributors to metal-focused publications. Many list voters contributed to RS’ Greatest Metal Albums list a few years back.

This time, we discussed the earliest metal songs going back to Blue Cheer’s deafening cover of 'Summertime Blues' through recent instant classics like Power Trip’s 'Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)'. And while keeping our minds open to the basic definition of metal (weighty riffs turned up to 11), we debated the fine lines between hard rock and metal: Motörhead and AC/DC, hard-rock bands who recorded awe-inspiring statements of fury that cross over into metal, are here, while Guns N’ Roses and KISS, whose music bears more of an overall hard-rock swagger, are not. Similarly, you’ll find songs by Def Leppard, Lita Ford, and Ratt, bands who defined a metal ethos for the time they came out even if their songs don’t sound as intense as, say, Emperor. In the cases of metal’s forebears, like Led Zeppelin and even Black Sabbath, who have shunned the “metal” tag, we picked the most metal songs in their catalogs. Our contributors submitted ballots of their personal picks for the top metal songs, we tallied them up, and we spotted a few pleasant surprises in how the ranking shook out."

Songs landing on the list include:

#100 - "Welcome To Hell" - Venom (1981)

#90 - "Bring The Noise" - Public Enemy feat. Anthrax (1991)

#79 - "Balls To The Wall" - Accept (1984)

#69 - "Evil" - Mercyful Fate (1983)

#59 - "Freezing Moon" - Mayhem (1994)

#50 - "Procreation (Of The Wicked)" - Celtic Frost (1984)

#42 - "Curse You All Men!" - Emperor (1999)

#29 - "Walk" - Pantera (1992)

#26 - "Am I Evil?" - Diamond Head (1980)

#24 - "South Of Heaven" - Slayer (1988)

#10 - "Run To The Hills" - Iron Maiden (1982)

Find out where your favourites land on the list, at RollingStone.com.