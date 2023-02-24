BLACK SABBATH - New KnuckleBonz Collectible Statues Available

KnuckleBonz, along with Bravado, announced earlier this year its plans to produce the Black Sabbath (set of four) figure collectibles from 1975 era in a limited edition. Now, the company announces its plans to create additional iconic Black Sabbath collectible statues for the 3D Vinyl collectibles line. 3D Vinyl captures the great album art of the last several decades in a fine arts collectible that is hand-cast and uniquely numbered.

KnuckleBonz Limited Edition Statues of The Black Sabbath (Witch) and the Never Say Die (Pilot) 3D Vinyl collectible statues just dropped. These are available here.

These iconic designs are inspired by the haunting beauty of the Witch from the cover of Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut album and the Doomsday Pilot of the 1978 Never Say Die album cover. These designs are now offered in the 3D Vinyl series from KnuckleBonz.

The Black Sabbath Collectible Statues are crafted by hand using a fine-arts process where each figure is hand-painted, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. These are limited edition statues, making these highly collectible.

"Growing up, I must have spent thousands of hours going over all the details of every Black Sabbath album cover and record sleeve. It's how we all connected with the band on a daily basis,” says Tony Simerman CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "These images are as important today as ever. So excited to see them come alive in the KnuckleBonz 3D Vinyl Collector Series."

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management. KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

The Black Sabbath 3D Vinyl statues sell individually for $164 each or can be purchased as a set (bundle of 2 statues) for $295 USD for a limited time offer. Each statue ships in a custom package and ships worldwide. These highly exclusive, limited edition collectibles are now available for pre-order to reserve. The anticipated ship date is fall 2023; however, KnuckleBonz will announce a more precise shipping timeframe later this year. Stay tuned for updates.