BLACK SABBATH - New Video Trailer Released For Upcoming Coffee Table Book, Sabbath - The Dio Years

Rufus Publications has launched a new video trailer for the upcoming book, Sabbath - The Dio Years. The book, expected in September, will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, Friday, April 23, here.

In 1980 Black Sabbath recruited powerhouse vocalist Ronnie James Dio at the start of a new era for the band. Heaven And Hell, the first studio album they released is now regarded as one of the most iconic rock albums of the 80’s.

This huge, coffee table book from Rufus Publications celebrates this era of the band right through to the Heaven and Hell project with a wealth of unseen pictures and memorabilia and with a linking text from rock journalist Howard Johnson who interviewed Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler to discuss this era. With more than 440 pages this is an epic illustrated record of one of metals greatest bands.

"I first met Ronnie at our rehearsal house in Beverley Hills. He arrived in this massive brown Cadillac that looked too big for him to drive. He seemed pleasant enough, but when he started singing i was blown away - so much power in such a diminutive stature. He quickly got to work on some of the ideas we had and turned them into songs for what would become the Heaven And Hell album." - Geezer Butler

The book has been put together with the full co-operation of the band and features pictures from Wendy Dio’s own personal archive.