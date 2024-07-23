BLACK SABBATH – Official Audio For “Eternal Idol”, “Lost Forever” Streaming

The official Tony Iommi YouTube page has finished uploading official audio of tracks from Black Sabbath’s 1987 album The Eternal Idol. Last two songs - "Lost Forever" and "Eternal Idol" are available below.

Penultimate track “Lost Forever”:

Album closer “Eternal Idol”:

The Eternal Idol was the first Sabbath album recorded digitally and featured new singer Tony Martin, Iommi on guitars, Bob Daisley on bass, Eric Singer on drums, and Geoff Nicholls on keyboards. The album was originally recorded with Ray Gillen, but he quit shortly after completion. Bass is credited to Dave Spitz even though Daisley played all the parts – Daisley committed to working with Gary Moore after recordings. All music and lyrics are credited to Iommi although Daisley is responsible for most of the lyrics with some help from Gillen.

The Eternal Idol peak chart positions:

Canada #86

US Billboard #168

Finland #25

UK #26

Opener “The Shining” – which a music video was made for:

Second track “Ancient Warrior”:

Third track “Hard Life To Love”:

Side A closer "Glory Ride":

Side B opener "Born To Lose":

“Nightmare” was originally intended for Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

The 2-minute instrumental “Scarlet Pimpernel” has Bev Bevan credited as percussionist on this song however Eric Singer says he played all drums on the album and he never saw Bevan in the studio.