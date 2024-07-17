BLACK SABBATH – Official Audio Of “Seventh Star” Streaming

The official Tony Iommi YouTube page has uploaded official audio of “Seventh Star” – the title track of their 1986 album.

Seventh Star was originally intended to be a Tony Iommi solo album, but has the “Black Sabbath” name due to label pressure. Released through Warner Bros. Records, Seventh Star features Glenn Hughes on vocals, Iommi on guitar, Dave Spitz on bass, Eric Singer on drums, and Geoff Nicholls on keyboards.

The title track has a traditional Sabbath feel with an ominous tone and doomy atmosphere. The song closes Side A of the album.

“In For The Kill” is the lead track:

“No Stranger To Love” was the only single from Seventh Star:

“Turn To Stone”: