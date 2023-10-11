BLACK SABBATH's Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978 Picture Disc Boxed Set Available Outside North America For The First Time In December

Hand Of Doom, the complete original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 collection on picture disc, will now be available in the UK, EU and everywhere else outside North America for the first time on December 1.

Numbered and limited to 3,000 copies, the highly collectable set contains the band's self-titled debut (1970), as well as the multi-platinum Paranoid (1970), the platinum albums Master Of Reality (1971), Vol.4 (1972), and Sabbath Blood Sabbath (1973), the gold-certified Sabotage (1975), alongside Technical Ecstasy (1976) and Never Say Die! (1978).

Pre-order here, watch a video trailer for the previously released North American edition below: