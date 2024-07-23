BLACK SABBATH's OZZY OSBOURNE & GEEZER BUTLER Star In Commercial For Aston Villa FC Home Kit Launch; Video

Black Sabbath stars Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are featured in a commercial for the new home kit for Aston Villa FC, Birmingham's Premier League football club.

The ad begins with the duo sharing a phone call. “Ay, Geezer!,” Ozzy begins. “Alright Ozz?,” Geezer replies. “Let’s play Villa Park!” “As long as I’m left wing!"

The commercial, soundtracked by the Black Sabbath classic, "Paranoid", can be viewed below: