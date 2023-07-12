BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Joins HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES For "Paranoid" Performance In Birmingham; Video

Black Sabbath guitarist, Tony Iommi, joined Hollywood Vampires during their show last night (July 11) at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Iommi joined the Vampires for their encore, a performance of the Black Sabbath classic, "Paranoid". Watch fan-filmed video below:

In 2015, Hollywood Vampires played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

Live in Rio is now available as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"Raise The Dead" video:

"Manic Depression" video:

"My Generation" video:

"I Got A Line On You" video: