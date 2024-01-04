BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Mourns Passing Of "Old Pal" JOHN DIGGINS, Who Handmade His Famed SG "Old Boy" Guitar

Tony Iommi is morning the passing of his "very dear friend", John Diggins. The Black Sabbath guitarist shared the following message via social media:

"What a terrible shock to hear from JDs wife that my old pal John Diggins had passed away! He was a very dear friend to me and we’d known each other since the 70s. He’s built many guitars for me over the years and he was a superb craftsman who loved what he did. He will be sadly missed but not forgotten. My deepest condolences go out to his wife and family. R.I.P John."

Diggins was a guitar luthier known for his Birmingham shop Jaydee Custom Guitars. The shop shared the following in regards to John's passing:

"It is with deep regret that we have to let you know of the sad passing away of Jay Dee (John Diggins). He died suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the morning of Tuesday 2nd January, following complications in battling a long term illness. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his wife Helen, sons Michael and Andrew and grandsons Jake and Toby. Funeral arrangements will be made shortly and announced here."

According to Ultimate-Guitar.com, Diggins teamed up with luthier John Birch back in the 1960s, and the two crafted instruments for some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll. Famously, Tony Iommi would reach out to them for a 24-fret SG in the mid-1970s. Not long after, Diggins crafted an instrument that would become known as the "Old Boy," which is one of Tony's most famous instruments. Both Diggins and Birch worked on custom-made instruments for Iommi and his Sabbath bandmate, bassist Geezer Butler.

(Photo - Jaydee Custom Guitars)