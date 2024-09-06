BLACK SABBATH Scores Their First Top 10 Hit On Billboard's "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" Chart

Black Sabbath is one of the most beloved names in the hard rock and metal genres, and they have been since they helped introduce the styles to the world decades ago, reports Forbes. While the band might not be playing live much these days - or perhaps ever again, depending on how singer Ozzy Osbourne’s health holds up - their music still has an audience.

This week, Black Sabbath reaches a new all-time peak on one Billboard chart in America. They don’t have any new music out, though. Instead, the group rises higher than ever on one tally with a tune they released many years ago - one which has remained a smash for them throughout time.

"Paranoid" is on the rise on the "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart. This frame, the single lifts four spaces, pushing from #14 to #10.

Black Sabbath enters the Top 10 on the list of the most-streamed hard rock tracks in the US for the very first time. Despite being grandfathers of the style of rock, they had never managed to score a top 10 win on this tally before.

Read more at Forbes.