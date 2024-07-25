BLACK SABBATH - See Photos Of Abandoned Birmingham Pub Where Band Played Their First Gig

Known as the birthplace of heavy metal, The Crown pub on station street remains a key landmark in Birmingham, reports Birmingham World.

But the pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig has been left empty for a decade. The Crown has seen some of the greatest names in rock n' roll take to its stage, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.

Station Street is also home to The Old Rep, Britain's oldest rep theatre which opened in 1913. It is Grade II listed, along with The Crown which closed in 2014.

Projects to restore the pub - which was built in 1881 - such as a live music venue have been unsuccessful to date, with the venue, located opposite New Street station in the heart of the city, remaining derelict for 10 years.

Head to Birmingham World to see photos of the legendary pub as it stands today.