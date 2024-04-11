BLACK SABBATH Share "Tomorrow's Dream" Live In Studio Video From The Angelic Sessions

When Black Sabbath released The End DVD - a celebration of the band's final hometown concert at Birmingham's Genting Arena on February 4, 2017 - it included special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favourite songs not played on tour.

These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance. Tracks include "The Wizard", "Wicked World", "Sweet Leaf", "Tomorrow's Dream", and "Changes".

Today, Black Sabbath share the video for "Tomorrow's Dream" from The Angelic Sessions. Watch below: