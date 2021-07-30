BLACK SABBATH To Release 5LP And 4CD Super Deluxe Editions Of Technical Ecstasy Album In October

Black Sabbath's 1976 masterpiece, Technical Ecstasy, will be released on October 1st in 5LP and 4CD Super Deluxe editions. The sets will include the latest remastered sound source of the original album, live and unreleased outtakes from the 1975-76 tour, new mix by Steven Wilson, and reprints of luxurious hard cover booklet, poster, tour pamphlet.

Complete details and pre-order information to follow.

Technical Ecstasy (Super Deluxe 4CD Box Set) tracklisting:

CD1: Technical Ecstasy (2021 Remaster)

"Back Street Kids"

"You Won't Change Me"

"It's Alright"

"Gypsy"

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)"

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor"

"She's Gone"

"Dirty Women"

CD2: Technical Ecstasy (New Mix)

"Back Street Kids" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"You Won't Change Me" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"It's Alright" (Mono Version)

"Gypsy" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"She's Gone" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

"Dirty Women" (Steven Wilson Mix) *

CD3: Outtakes & Alternate Mixes

"Back Street Kids" (Alternative Mix) *

"You Won't Change Me" (Alternative Mix) *

"Gypsy" (Alternative Mix) *

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Alternative Mix) *

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Alternative Mix) *

"She's Gone" (Outtake Version) *

"Dirty Women" (Alternative Mix) *

"She's Gone" (Instrumental Mix) *

CD4: Live World Tour 1976-77

"Symptom of the Universe" *

"War Pigs" *

"Gypsy" *

"Black Sabbath" *

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" *

"Dirty Women" *

Drum Solo & Guitar Solo *

"Electric Funeral" *

"Snowblind" *

"Children of the Grave" *

* Previously Unreleased

Technical Ecstasy (Super Deluxe 5LP Box Set) tracklisting:

LP1: Technical Ecstasy (2021 Remaster)

Side A

"Back Street Kids"

"You Won't Change Me"

"It's Alright"

"Gypsy"

Side B

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)"

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor"

"She's Gone"

"Dirty Women"

LP 2: Technical Ecstasy (New Mix)

Side A

"Back Street Kids" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"You Won't Change Me" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"It's Alright" (Mono Version)

"Gypsy" (Steven Wilson Mix)

Side B

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"She's Gone" (Steven Wilson Mix)

"Dirty Women" (Steven Wilson Mix)

LP 3: Outtakes & Alternate Mixes

Side A

"Back Street Kids" (Alternative Mix)

"You Won't Change Me" (Alternative Mix)

"Gypsy" (Alternative Mix)

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)" (Alternative Mix)

Side B

"Rock 'n' Roll Doctor" (Alternative Mix)

"She's Gone" (Outtake Version)

"Dirty Women" (Alternative Mix)

"She's Gone" (Instrumental Mix)

LP 4 & 5: Live World Tour 1976-77

Side A

"Symptom of the Universe"

"War Pigs"

"Gypsy"

Side B

"Black Sabbath"

"All Moving Parts (Stand Still)"

Side C

"Dirty Women"

Drum Solo & Guitar Solo

Side D

"Electric Funeral"

"Snowblind"

"Children of the Grave"