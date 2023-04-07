BLACK SABBATH To Release Super Deluxe Edition Of Live Evil

Heavy metal legends Black Sabbath in association with BMG will release a 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Live Evil on June 2, 2023 – featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass), and Vinny Appice (drums).

This new edition of Live Evil was remixed by Wyn Davis and remastered for the 40th anniversary and includes hardback book, replica tour brochure, and poster and will be available as a 4CD and 4LP set.

Live Evil was recorded live with The Record Plant Mobile, Los Angeles, CA, on April 23 and 24, 1982 in Seattle, WA on May 12, 1982, and in Dallas on May 13, 1982 in San Antonio, TX.

Tracklisting:

CD1 (Remastered)

“E5150”

“Neon Knights”

“N.I.B.”

“Children Of The Sea”

“Voodoo”

“Black Sabbath”

“War Pigs”

“Iron Man”

CD2 (Remastered)

“The Mob Rules”

“Heaven And Hell”

“The Sign Of The Southern Cross / Heaven And Hell (Continued)”

“Paranoid”

“Children Of The Grave”

“Fluff”

CD3 (2023 Remix)

“E5150” (Live In Seattle, April 24, 1982)

“Neon Knights” (Live In Seattle, April 24, 1982)

“N.I.B.” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“Children Of The Sea” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“Voodoo” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“Black Sabbath” (Live In Dallas, May 12, 1982)

“War Pigs / Drum Solo” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“Iron Man” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

CD4 (2023 Remix)

“The Mob Rules” (Live In Seattle, April 24, 1982)

“Heaven And Hell” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“The Sign Of The Southern Cross / Heaven And Hell (Continued)” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“Paranoid” (Live In San Antonio, May 13, 1982)

“Children Of The Grave” (Live In Fresno, April 18, 1982)

“Fluff” (Live In Fresno, April 18, 1982)