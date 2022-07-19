BLACK SABBATH – TONY IOMMI To Open Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Iqbal Khan, Artistic Director of the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has today unveiled the music line-up that will provide the soundtrack for his ceremony.

Returning to the city where their four-decade career began, global hitmakers Duran Duran will be the finale to the Ceremony’s stunning musical offer, featuring some of the city’s most celebrated artists and promoting its emerging talent on a global stage, from Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi to vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness.

Birmingham’s Opening and Closing ceremonies will be staged at the newly-redeveloped Alexander Stadium in front of a live audience of over 30,000 people and a television audience of over a billion.

With the best of Birmingham’s creative minds at its helm, and its best-loved talent at its heart, this ceremony will be a major moment for the region with the world watching, brought to life by the sounds of this vibrant city.

Birmingham’s multi-Grammy winning Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a dream sequence, “Hear My Voic”e, based on the title track from 2020 film Trial of the Chicago Seven, reimagined here by Birmingham-born R&B vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi - both making waves on the regional and national scene, with Marshall’s debut EP, The Fall, Amazon’s #1 R&B Best Seller.

Find additional information about the games at birmingham2022.com.