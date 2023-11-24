BLACK SABBATH Wrote This Classic "To Scare The Hell Out Of People"... And Did They Ever!; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Coming up next, a song that came from a rock frontman’s desire to spit in the face of the "put a flower in your hair hippie persona" of the 60s. I’m talking about Ozzy Osbourne from Black Sabbath. He called the movement crap and he and his band with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward only wanted to muck up the mainstream. So they wrote a haunting metal classic called 'Iron Man'… at first, it was called 'Iron Bloke'. This song did a perfect job of ripping up the mainstream. The goal with this rock masterpiece... at least for Black Sabbath, was to create a song that would scare the hell out of people. And they pulled it off in spades. With a classic vocal that was sung through a household item, a metal fan. We get the straight scoop behind the scariest song of 1971, one that still haunts us, on Professor Of Rock.