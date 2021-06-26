BLACK SABBATH’s Tony Iommi Says He May Be Remixing Born Again - “We Have Found The Original Tapes”

In a new interview with News.In-24, Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi has revealed that while he works on a box set from the Tony Martin era (1987-1991), he may remix the band’s Born Again album: “I’m also thinking of remixing the album Born Again," he states, "the one with Ian Gillan, now that we have found the original tapes.”





Released in 1983, the album is celebrated among purists, when the Deep Purple singer took over the microphone from the departed Ronnie James Dio after Mob Rules. BraveWords spoke to bassist Geezer Butler about the era recently.

“We all went to a pub in Oxford and got smashed out of our heads,” he recalls. “I suppose sometime during the night, we talked about working together and the next day we had found out that Ian Gillan had joined Sabbath.”

“I was happy until we went on tour,” he continues. “I didn’t think it worked live. I thought the album was good, but somehow the mix was badly done. I thought the songs were good, but the mix wasn’t very good on the album. And on tour, I didn’t think Ian Gillan really fitted Sabbath.”



Born Again was a Top Ten album in the UK, Finland and Sweden.