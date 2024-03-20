BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER Release Dizzying Music Video For “K.M.T.L.”

New Zealand's rock powerhouse Black Smoke Trigger have released their anthemic new single “K.M.T.L.”, complete with a dynamic music video that perfectly captures the song's raw intensity.

“K.M.T.L.” speaks to the relentless drive and sometimes dizzying pursuit of making dreams a reality. Partly written at Nashville's historic Sienna Studio and recorded by producer Nick Raskulinecz at his Rock Falcon Studio, the band channelled the grit and determination required to achieve success against the odds into their latest offering. The track sprang to life in the jam room, the initial riff playing out almost as if by instinct.

Guitarist and band leader Charlie Wallace recounts, "‘K.M.T.L.’ began in the jam room, I was talking to the band I noticed my hands were playing the beginning motif of the song, I just kept playing it and we started jamming. It felt like it was building to something so we wanted to write a chorus with tons of energy and I think we got just that by the end of the jam session."

The music video for “K.M.T.L.” is an adrenaline-fueled, visual spectacle. "The opening line 'It all keeps spinning' was the inspiration for what was a highly energetic shoot on a circular camera dolly track," explains Wallace. Filmed on a massive theatre stage next to the Auckland SkyTower, the video features continuous rotation, mirroring the song's theme of pushing through the spin of life's challenges to come out victorious on the other side. "It's lit up like a big stage because we just wanted to show what people can expect when they see us play this track live."

Black Smoke Trigger continue to ride the high of their bombastic rock, anchored by the distinctive guitar work of Wallace and the commanding vocals of Baldrick combined with their pummelling rhythm section courtesy of bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro. Fast becoming known for not only churning out certified 10/10, arena ready rock bangers, Black Smoke Trigger are also quickly garnering a reputation for creating incendiary and often death defying music videos.

"K.M.T.L" follows the success of their previous singles "Proof Of Life", "Perfect Torture" and “The Way Down”, the video for which saw the band perform atop the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere whilst Wallace jumped off the edge, shredding a guitar solo whilst plummeting 630ft, clocking up over 1.3 million views on YouTube. The release sees Black Smoke Trigger continue to deliver on their promise of high-energy rock music that's both entertaining and deeply relatable.

Prior to this new string of singles, the band put out track “Caught In The Undertow”, the video for which was also a feat of extreme conditions. Filmed at Muriwai beach in Auckland, New Zealand and at a helicopter crash testing facility in a 3.6M deep pool, the whole band performed much of the song underwater creating a stunning visual that has clocked up 3.2 million YouTube views and highlighting the band’s dedication to creating unforgettable visual accompaniments for their hard-hitting rock anthems.

Black Smoke Trigger support Filter on the Australia and New Zealand leg of their Algorithm World Tour this April, and hit the road to support Bruce Dickinson in the UK, France, and the Netherlands this May. For full dates and tickets head to blacksmoketrigger.com.

With their debut full-length album set for release this May, the horizon shines bright for these Kiwi rock trailblazers. For additional info, visit Black Smoke Trigger on Facebook.

(Photo - Christine Solomon)