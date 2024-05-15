BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER Release "Learn To Crawl" Single And Video; UK Dates With BRUCE DICKINSON Start Thursday

New Zealand hard rock powerhouse, Black Smoke Trigger, have shared their new single "Learn To Crawl", accompanied by an evocative music video. Stream the new track here, and watch the video below.

Speaking on the new single, Black Smoke Trigger guitarist and band leader Charlie Wallace shares, “'Learn To Crawl' is about somebody who has pretended to be an angel in your life, but as time goes on, you learn who they really are. The inspiration came from a situation I found myself in a few years ago but it seems that everybody who hears the song, makes up their own meaning with an experience they’ve had in their own life. So this is really one of those songs where the listener gets to decide what and who it’s about. Musically it’s very different from everything else we have done so far, lots of layered vocal harmonies really add a haunting quality to the track. The music video was filmed in my house, the setting just seemed to fit the song so well, and really focuses on the performance of the track.”

Black Smoke Trigger continue to ride the high of their dynamic rock, anchored by the distinctive guitar work of Wallace and the commanding vocals of Baldrick combined with their pummelling rhythm section courtesy of bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro. Fast becoming known for not only smashing out certified 10/10, arena-ready rock bangers, Black Smoke Trigger are also quickly garnering a reputation for creating incendiary and often death defying music videos and for being a must-see act thanks to their high-octane live shows.

Black Smoke Trigger start their invasion of the UK and Europe this week. Kicking off proceedings will be the band's debut UK headline show at The Corn Exchange in Hertford tonight, followed by a run of support dates with Bruce Dickinson that begin tomorrow in Wolverhampton.

(Photo - Andhe Chandler)