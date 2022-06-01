BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Performs THE ALMIGHTY's "Wrench" Live In Glasgow; Pro-Shot Video Available

Courtesy of Duke TV, the clip below features Black Star Riders / ex-The Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick performing a sold out show at G2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Check out pro-shot footage of The Almighty's "Wrench" Warwick's solo song "Fighting Heart" below.

For the process of recording his latest soloi album, When Life Was Hard And Fast, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper.

Keith noted that, "Ricky is a true rock-n-roll soul... he’s got incredible stories to tell and a unique way of telling them. It’s been an honor to be asked to partner and contribute to this record.”

When Life Was Hard And Fast tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

Stairwell Troubadour tracklisting:

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" (Dead Or Alive cover)

"Ooops!...I Did It Again" (Britney Spears cover)

"Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran cover)

"1000 Dollar Car" (Bottle Rockets cover)

"Cocaine Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"I Don't Want To Grow Up" (Ramones cover)

"I Fought The Law" (The Clash cover)

"Burning Love" (Elvis Presley cover)

"Jesus Loves You...But I Don't" (The Almighty cover)

"Wrathchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Fighting Heart" video: