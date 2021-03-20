BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK's Wacken World Wide 2020 Solo Performance Streaming

Ricky Warwick from Black Star Riders (and Thin Lizzy) contributed two songs to Wacken's streaming festival Wacken World Wide during the pandemic summer of 2020. CHeck out his acoustic performances of "The Killer Instinct" and "In The Shadow Of The War Machine" below.

Warwick's new studio album, When Life Was Hard And Fast, is available via Nuclear Blast. Order the album in various formats, including a 2CD digipack which includes the bonus covers album Stairwell Troubadour, here.

For the process of recording the album, Ricky was joined by Robert Crane (bass), Xavier Muriel (drums) and Keith Nelson (guitar) as well as a number of special guests including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Andy Taylor formerly of Duran Duran, Thunder's Luke Morley, Dizzy Reed of the mighty Guns 'N Roses and even Ricky's daughter Pepper. Keith also produced the new album, having previously worked with Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke and Alice Cooper.

When Life Was Hard And Fast tracklisting:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast"

"You Don't Love Me"

"I'd Rather Be Hit"

"Gunslinger"

"Never Corner A Rat"

"Time Don't Seem To Matter"

"Fighting Heart"

"I Don't Feel At Home"

"Still Alive"

"Clown Of Misery"

"You're My Rock N Roll"

Stairwell Troubadour tracklisting:

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)" (Dead Or Alive cover)

"Ooops!...I Did It Again" (Britney Spears cover)

"Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran cover)

"1000 Dollar Car" (Bottle Rockets cover)

"Cocaine Blues" (Johnny Cash cover)

"I Don't Want To Grow Up" (Ramones cover)

"I Fought The Law" (The Clash cover)

"Burning Love" (Elvis Presley cover)

"Jesus Loves You...But I Don't" (The Almighty cover)

"Wrathchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

"You're My Rock N Roll" lyric video:

"When Life Was Hard And Fast" video:

"You Don't Love Me" video:

"Fighting Heart" video: