BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK Teases THE ALMIGHTY Reunion On Social Media - "Never Say Never"

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick has kicked off the new year with a cryptic post about his former band, The Almighty, making a return. See for yourself....

Zisis Pekanas at RockOverdose spoke with Warwick in January 2021 about his solo album, When Life Was Hard & Fast, and during the interview Warwick addressed the possibility of The Almighty reuniting.

Warwick: "I will answer that question as no and yes. No is because I never close anything. I never say 'That’s it! I’ll never going to do this again!' because you don’t know what’s going to happen a year from now or 15 years from now. But I don’t think The Almighty are going to play together again. You ask me for it now, I can’t see it happening. Nobody in the band wants to do it. We are all very proud of the legacy and what we’ve created but we don’t really want to go back. Everyone is happy, I don’t really want to reform a band. I’m so busy doing my solo stuff, Black Star Riders and I’m going forward.

I don’t think the intensity The Almighty had would be the same and that worries me. So the memories are good for the people who remember us, everything that we stood for, now we are older, so many years have passed and I don’t know if that would be the right thing to do. It’s better to leave it the way it is. It was an amazing band, I’m proud for being a part of it. Still love the songs and play some in my solo shows."

Check out the complete interview here.

The Almighty were formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 1988. They were active until 1996, then returned in 2006 before going on indefinite hiatus in 2008. They have released seven studio albums, two anthologies and one live album.