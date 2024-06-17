BLACK STONE CHERRY Announce UK Arena Tour; SKILLET And AYRON JONES To Support

Black Stone Cherry are excited to announce a return to the UK in support of their eighth studio album, Screamin’ At The Sky. The Kentucky four piece will play five arenas around the country, kicking off at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on November 17 and wrapping up at London's renowned OVO Arena Wembley on November 23.

Tickets go on general sale from 10 AM on Wednesday, June 19 over at the Live Nation website, with O2 and artist pre-sales available from 10 AM on Monday, June 17.

Black Stone Cherry tell us: “It’s like this…we simply miss y’all too much! So, while sitting around sippin' our BSC bourbon, we decided we needed to come back and end 2024 in a big way with our Cherry Heads across the UK! We are thrilled to be coming back with an arena tour that is guaranteed to kick that ass and we’re excited to bring our friends Skillet and Ayron Jones with us! If you book it, they will come! So come and and rock with us this November! We love you and cannot wait to see your faces again!”

Tour dates:

November

17 - Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena

18 - Birmingham, England - BP Pulse Live

20 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

22 - Manchester, England - AO Arena

23 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley

Black Stone Cherry have released an official live video for "When The Pain Comes", a track from the band's 2023 album, Screamin' At The Sky. The clip was shot across several dates on the band's recent US tour with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Watch below:

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)