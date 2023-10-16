BLACK STONE CHERRY Announces December Hometown Show

Black Stone Cherry is bringing it back to where it all began. A social media update from the Kentucky-based quartet reads:

"You’ve been asking and asking… and we couldn’t say no. We are THRILLED to announce our hometown show this year at our beloved Plaza Theatre on December 16th. This is always so much fun! Tickets on sale October 20th at 11am CST at HistoricPlaza.com."

Black Stone Cherry have released their new album, Screamin' At The Sky. The album track, "Here's To The Hopeless", is available for streaming below:

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"When The Pain Comes" video:

"Smile, World" fan video:

"Screamin’ At The Sky" lyric video:

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video:

In other BSC news, the band recently announced US fall tour dates, stating, "We’re hitting the road with the awesome Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and it’s going to be a wild time."

Get tickets here.

Dates:

November

2 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

3 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

6 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

17 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater

18 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)