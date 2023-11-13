BLACK STONE CHERRY Caught Up In Shooting At Kansas Mall - "It Was Truly Terrifying"

On Sunday, November 12, Black Stone Cherry vocalist / guitarist Chris Robertson posted the following message on social media:

"We are feeling incredibly extra THANKFUL and BLESSED tonight. We were enjoying a day off at Oak Park Mall outside Kansas City. Our days off are always usually at a mall to decompress, walk, and check out the stores. Today was different.

One minute you’re looking around a shop, the next you hear screaming, chaos, and what sounded like a stampede. There had been shots fired inside. People were running everywhere and you could hear and see panic on every innocent face. It was truly terrifying. I texted our band group and told everyone wherever you are, to get out immediately. I found a top level parking lot exit and came out and saw people tripping over road cones, parents holding their children while running…just pure chaos. Like a movie.

(Drummer) John Fred was in lockdown inside a store with about 15 other people. The rest of us that were inside had made it to the bus.

We texted with JF back n fourth giving updates.

Thankfully, the local PD did a great job and apprehended two suspects and thankfully, nobody was hurt.

This isn’t a post for sympathy for us, but more of a post to say we are just so incredibly thankful. So incredibly blessed.

This was the first time our group had been in a situation like this while on the road, doing something we do every single day off. We embraced each other multiple times after this experience. If you’ve been involved in something similar, we completely sympathize with you.

We love you all so much. We love each so much. You just never know…take time to tell those you love them. You just never know…

Wichita, KS and the rest of this tour will be even more special and even more thankful to be able to play.

We love our families. We love you. We are so thankful this season."

Video coverage of the shooting from KMBC 9 and FOX 4 can be seen below.

Remaining dates on Black Stone Cherry's current tour with Giovannie And The Hired Guns are as listed:

November

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

17 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater

18 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)