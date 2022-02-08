BLACK STONE CHERRY Exhibit On Display At Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Kentucky natives Black Stone Cherry have issued seven studio albums over the course of their still-burgeoning career. Beginning with their self-titled debut in 2006, all the way up to their most recent release, 2020's The Human Condition, BSC has delighted fans the world over with their irresistible brand of blues driven hard rock.

Now, Black Stone Cherry's home state of Kentucky is recognizing and celebrating the achievements of their local boys with a display at The Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame & Museum, located at 2590 Richmond Street in Mt. Vernon, KY.

Black Stone Cherry commented: "We are beyond honored to be be featured in the @kentuckymusichalloffame !! Wow! When we started this band, our goal was to write as many songs and play as many shows as possible (no matter where it was). We wanted to share our love of music with the world. Awards, magazine covers, arena tours etc etc are awesome and very surreal, don’t get us wrong. However, being recognized by your peers, community, and home state is BEYOND rewarding. It means so much to us. Our exhibit will be open until Feb. 2023! Go check it out!"

In live news, catch Black Stone Cherry in concert at the following venues:

February

10 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

11 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

12 - Ovation - Cincinnati, OH

14 - Victory Theatre - Evansville, IN

March

8 - Rialto Square Theatre - Joliet, IL

9 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

11 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

12 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

April

7 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

8 - Assembly Food Hall - Nashville, TN

23 - Tinker Field - Orlando, FL

May

28 - The Shed - Maryville, TN

June

4 - Farmer City Heritage Festival - Farmer City, IL

A small selection of Black Stone Cherry videos, spanning their entire career, can be enjoyed below.

"In Love With The Pain":

"Cheaper To Drink Alone":

"Me And Mary Jane":

"LIke I Roll":

"Lonely Train":