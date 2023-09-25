BLACK STONE CHERRY Guitarist BEN WELLS And Wife Create T-Shirt To Honor JIMMY BUFFETT

Black Stone Cherry guitarist Ben Wells, and his wife Jessica Estes Wells - co-owners of beach apparel company Sunny & Stoked - have issued a t-shirt to commemorate the late, great Jimmy Buffet.

The man who brought us "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger In Paradise" passed away on September 1, 2023 at his home in Sag Harbor, New York from a rare, aggressive skin cancer called Merkel Cell Carcinoma; he was 76 years old.

Ben Wells commented, "To say Jessica Estes Wells and I are excited and honored to release this one is an understatement… It’s our tribute to a legend. Thank you, Jimmy. This shirt is for you!"

Sunny & Stoked describes the shirt in the following manner: "Our tribute to the legend himself, Mr. Jimmy Buffet. This shirt looks and feels straight out of 1977 with a vintage style design inspired by a hand-painted sign from our own house, with its vintage white / inked wash on a ringer tee. This shirt pairs perfectly with a Margarita! Online and ready to sail your way. A portion of the net proceeds will be going towards Jimmy’s foundation, Singing For Change. Order here."