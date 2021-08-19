BLACK STONE CHERRY Postpone European Tour Until 2022

August 19, 2021, 3 minutes ago

Black Stone Cherry has had their tour plans altered because of the Coronavirus. The band has issued the following statement: 

"To our amazing fans in Europe:

We are incredibly sad to have to reschedule our November tour planned for mainland Europe. Again Covid issues have now made this an impossibility.

Travel issues coupled with capacity restrictions in some territories mean that we can no longer undertake the tour as planned. This will affect all shows between November 1st and 25th inclusive.  

On a more positive note though, we have successfully rescheduled the entire tour for September and October next year and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Rescheduled dates detailed below.

We really appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as well as your continued support through these difficult times. 

We'll see you soon."

Europe 2022 Tour: 

September
12 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk 
13 - Amsterdam, Holland - Utrecht TivoliVrendenburg
14 - Hamberg, Germany - Markethalle 
17 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller 
18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand 
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio 
21 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol 
22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena 
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Baba Negra 
24 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle 
26 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz 
27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 
28 - Stuggart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
30 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 

October
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 
2 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera 
4 - Bordeaux, France - Rocher De Palmer 
5 - Paris, France - Trianon

The band went on to add: 

"Hey everyone!! The UK tour next month is still happening! We only had to move the mainland Europe tour to 2022 because of more intensive travel restrictions."

Black Stone Cherry's complete tour schedule can be found here.

