BLACK STONE CHERRY Premier "When The Pain Comes" Music Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a video for "When The Pain Comes", featured on their new album, Screamin' At The Sky, out Friday, September 29. Watch the new clip below:

Black Stone Cherry will release a special digital edition of Screamin' At The Sky, featuring two rarities and a previously unreleased track, available for this and this week only!

They put their southern rock muscle on to the Elvis Presley hit, "Burnin' Love", making it brim with a Saturday night in Kentucky flavour, and the Black Stone Cherry original, "Love Someone", a reflective and gritty roof-raiser. Both songs were previously only featured on the physical Walmart special edition of Family Tree in the US and never before available in the UK and rest of the world. And, are you sitting comfortably? Kentucky's favourite sons pay homage to not only the UK's greatest ever rock 'n' roll band but the World's greatest rock 'n' roll band, The Rolling Stones, on their iconic 1968 hit, "Jumpin' Jack Flash" - never heard before and never released before - until now.

This bundle is available at the special price of £ 4.99 / $ 5.99 / € 5.99 - available from September 27 to midnight on October 5. You can order it here.

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"Smile, World" fan video:

"Screamin’ At The Sky" lyric video:

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video:

In other BSC news, the band recently announced US fall tour dates, stating, "We’re hitting the road with the awesome Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and it’s going to be a wild time."

Get tickets here.

Dates:

November

2 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

3 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

6 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

17 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater

18 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)