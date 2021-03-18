BLACK STONE CHERRY Release "Again" (Live) Digital Single

Black Stone Cherry have released a new digital single, "Again" (Live), taken from their Live From The Sky streaming event recorded last October. The show coincided with the release of their new studio album, The Human Condition, out now via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. You can pick up the track here.

Guitarist Ben Wells tells us, "Again was the first song we played together live after not playing together for 8 months. You can definitely feel the energy and passion in this performance. An energy and passion that we cannot wait to bring back to the stage in front of audiences this Fall.”

The event was staged at SkyPac in Bowling Green, KY and sponsored by Black Bear Energy. The Kentucky rockers performed a string of tracks from The Human Condition for the very first time live, along with hits, deep cuts and various fan favourites.

The band's new album is available in digital, deluxe CD and vinyl formats, with an array of music & merch bundle options, including limited coloured vinyl versions (red is exclusive to UK indie stores, purple at Amazon UK and silver directly from the band’s online store). Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Ringin’ In My Head”

“Again”

“Push Down & Turn”

“When Angels Learn To Fly”

“Live This Way”

“In Love With The Pain”

“The Chain”

“Ride”

“If My Heart Had Wings”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“Some Stories”

“The Devil In Your Eyes”

“Keep On Keepin’ On”

(Photo - Mike Rodway)