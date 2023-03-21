BLACK STONE CHERRY Release Official Live Video For "Out Of Pocket"

Black Stone Cherry recently kicked the door open on 2023 with a brand new song, "Out Of Pocket". The track is out now via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group and is available on all streaming platforms.

Today, the band release a live performance video for the song, saying, "Reliving our amazing time in the UK! Can’t wait to see y’all again soon."

Watch the new clip, as well as the official "Out Of Pocket" music video, below.

"Out Of Pocket" is the band's first new song since the release of their 2020 album The Human Condition and is another trademark rocker from their locker. Emotionally rousing with a roof-raising battle cry chorus, it shows the band at their anthemic best. The lifelong friends Chris Robertson (vocals/guitar), Ben Wells (guitar/vocals) and John Fred Young (drums), welcome their new bass player Steve Jewell on his first studio recordings, having slayed the stages with them over the past two years.

Talking about the song, Chris Robertson says,"'Out Of Pocket' is a song born out of that exact feeling. The song was what I personally, and I think a lot of us, felt over these very trying last couple of years. Facing your demons, knowing that you have to come out the other side stronger than before."