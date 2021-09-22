BLACK STONE CHERRY Release Video For Cover Of TRACY CHAPMAN's "Give Me One Reason", Featured On Expanded Digital-Only Edition Of The Human Condition Album

Black Stone Cherry have unveiled a brand new video for "Give Me One Reason", their take on the Tracy Chapman classic, recorded especially for a new expanded digital-only edition of their current studio album, The Human Condition, available now via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. Check out the video below.

Says the band, "Tracy Chapman’s voice and songs are absolutely timeless. We have always been fans of her music, especially 'Give Me One Reason'. Chris has always sounded so great singing this song, so we decided to record a quick version in the studio. We would have never imagined the positive feedback we received from something we thought was just a fun version of an already great song! We hope y’all dig it!”