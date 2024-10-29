BLACK STONE CHERRY Team Up With Tour Compadres AYRON JONES & SKILLET's JOHN COOPER For Cover Of THE CULT's "American Horse"; Audio

Black Stone Cherry kick off their European headline tour today by sharing a rip-snorting cover of The Cult's hit song, "American Horse", featuring their tour compadres Ayron Jones and Skillet's John Cooper.

The track was originally released in 1989, on The Cult's Sonic Temple album, which landed in the UK official album chart at #3 and went on to be certified platinum in the USA.

Black Stone Cherry enthuse, “We are extremely excited to be coming back to the UK and bringing Ayron Jones and Skillet with us. Talk about a badass package of riff rock! We are pumped to have a single out featuring all three bands, something we have never done before, and we hope it gets people as excited as we are!"

Ayron Jones says, "As an artist I believe it’s my duty to pay tribute to other great artist in my work. That’s why when BSC reached out to me to be on this track by The Cult I jumped at the opportunity. It was insanely fun to work on this tune and help put a spin on this classic. Did you need anything else for the moment?"

Stream/download here, listen below:

The tour begins today, October 29, in Berlin, Germany and calls through Luxembourg, The Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and the UK, finishing on November 23 in London. Ayron Jones will support them on the entire run with Skillet joining them for the UK leg of shows.

Talking about the tour, Black Stone Cherry said, “Our beloved Cherry Heads in Europe, we have seen your comments and read all of your messages which have kept us feelin’ fuzzy since the last time we saw you. With that said, it’s been too damn long, and we can’t wait to come back for a full headline tour in October and November!! We look forward to seeing your faces and hearing your voices! Let’s goo!!”

Tickets are available here.

EU/UK dates:

November

9 - Docks – Lausanne, Switzerland

10 - Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

12 - Muffathalle – Munich, Germany

14 - Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany

15 - Depot - Leuven, Belgium

17 - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, UK

18 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

20 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

22 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

23 - OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

Earlier this month, Black Stone Cherry shared a new version of "Out Of Pocket", featuring Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage. The original recording has been streamed five million times, while cumulative plays across all DSPs of the tracks on latest album Screaming At The Sky now exceeds 25 million total streams. Total streams for the songs on prior album The Human Condition now exceed 80 million plays.