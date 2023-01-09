BLACK STONE CHERRY To Release New Single “Out Of Pocket” Later This Week

Black Stone Cherry will release their brand new single, “Out Of Pocket”, this Thursday, January 12th. "Words can’t explain how stoked we are to finally announce this. We're even more stoked for yall to hear it," says the band. Pre-save “Out Of Pocket” now at this location.

In live news, Black Stone Cherry is about to embark on a co-headline UK tour with their friends in The Darkness. Confirmed dates are as listed.

January

28 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

29 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, UK

30 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

31 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

February

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

3 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

4 - OVO Arena - London, UK

(Photo courtesy of @jimmyfontaine1 and the official Black Stone Cherry Facebook page)