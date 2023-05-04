BLACK STONE CHERRY To Release New Song "Nervous" Next Week

"Our new track 'Nervous' drops next Wednesday, May 10," says Black Stone Cherry. "We are incredibly pumped for you to hear this one. Pre-save it now! And keep your eyes peeled because we might just have more big news to share."

"Y'all can get a sneak preview of 'Nervous' right now. All cherry heads are invited to hear a snippet of our new track! Hit this link to follow our 'This is Black Stone Cherry' playlist on Spotify, and you'll unlock a taste of the new tune."

Stills from the video shoot for "Nervous" can be seen on Black Stone Cherry's official Facebook page.

In live news, catch Black Stone Cherry at the following shows:

May

5 - The Barn at Paint Fork - Barnardsville, NC

6 - Backseat Events - Winchester, VA

18 - Welcome To Rockville 2023 - Daytona Beach, FL

26 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2023 - Downtown Columbus, OH

27 - The Shed - Maryville, TN

June

3 - Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

4 - 17th Street Beach Stage - Virginia Beach, VA

10 - Copeland Park - La Crosse, WI

15 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

16 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

17 - Riverside Park - Logansport, IN

24 - Fort Benning - Fort Benning, GA

July

14 - Lakefront Music Fest 2023 - Prior Lake, MN

30 - Steelhouse 2023 - Abertillery, UK

August

12 - Q Casino - Dubuque, IA

18 - Chase County Fair 2023 - Imperial, NE

September

1 - Rocklahoma 2023 - Pryor, OK

2 - Abate Of Kansas National Labor Day Rally 2023 - Ozawkie, KS