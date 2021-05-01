BLACK SWAMP WATER Release New Video / Single "Endless War"

"Endless War", the new video from Black Swamp Water is now available. The new song is hard, brutal, and thrashy – all classic metal traits that the dystopic horror universe of the music video supports to full extent. "Endless War" can be streamed and downloaded here.

"Endless War" is also the third single from Black Swamp Water’s upcoming third album Awakening, which will be released via Mighty Music on August 20th.

Awakening, the third album from Denmark's Black Swamp Water, will be out this summer via Mighty Music. With a gritty and clear production and mixing, courtesy of Tue Madsen and his Antfarm Studios (Moonspell, Artillery, Dark Tranquillity), the nine tracks range from Southern heavy rock to thrash heaviness within the blink of an eye, and without dropping a gram of musical personality. The two singles released so far, "Showdown" and "Better Days", available on all streaming platforms, showcase all the wild range of Awakening and how much Black Swamp Water has grown as songwriters in the last three years.

Tracklisting:

"Roll Over"

"Showdown"

"Endless War"

"Send Me Away"

"Better Days"

"Disappoint Me"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Now That I Know"

"Hammer You Down"

"Better Days":

"Showdown":

Pre-order your copy of Awakening now at this location.