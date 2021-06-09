BLACK TUSK Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates
June 9, 2021, an hour ago
Savannah, GA swamp rockers Black Tusk will be hitting the road in September for a two and a half week tour throughout the U.S.. The run will kick off on September 2 in Asheville, NC and will conclude on September 18 in Orlando, FL!=. The full run of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now.
Black Tusk will also be performing at Metal Injection's upcoming and final installment of Slay at Home fest, and online virtual festival that is free to watch. The event will air from June 18-19 via the Metal Injection YouTube and will benefit a number of charities.
Dates with Savage Master:
September
2 – Asheville, NC – Odditorium**
3 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots**
4 – Charlottesville, VA – Champion Brewing**
5 – Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl
6 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Concert Hall
7 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
8 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing Co.
9 – Chicago, IL – Reggies
10 – Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault
11 – Rock Island, IL – WAKE Brewing
12 – Wichita, KS – Elbow Room
13 – Dallas, TX – Trees
14 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well
15 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
16 – New Orleans, LA – Santos
17 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs
18 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
**no Savage Master
(Photo by: Adriana Boatwright)