BLACK VEIL BRIDES Advocate For The American Red Cross And Blood Donations; New Mini-Documentary Streaming
April 2, 2024, an hour ago
In support of the American Red Cross, Black Veil Brides are hosting a virtual blood drive during the US Bleeders Tour, inspired by the band's forthcoming single, "Bleeders". The single can be pre-saved here.
The tour kicks off on April 25 in San Francisco and runs through May 25 in Los Angeles. Dark Divine, Creeper, and Ghostkid will appear; all dates are below.
A message states: "We encourage everyone to go here to pledge a donation today. Every pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, so this combined effort between the band and fans can have a profound impact."
Fans attending the upcoming tour can present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross (email, app confirmation, donation photo, sticker, etc.) when they visit the BVB Merch Booth to receive an exclusive merch package, consisting of a signed poster, pin, and patch.
The band states, "As Bleeders, it's our mission to effect positive change. Help us help others in this time of need."
Fans can also watch the 10-minute mini doc below, which traces the history of the band - from the humble beginnings through the upcoming single and highlighting the so-deep-it-hits-marrow connection that BVB have with fans. The band also provides some insight into the origin story of "Bleeders," which is inspired by Sweeney Todd.
Tour dates:
April
25 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
30 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
May
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
3 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
4 - Green Bay, WI - Epic
5 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater
7 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
9 - Richmond, VA - The National
10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*
18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
21 - Houston, TX - RISE
22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
* Festival Date