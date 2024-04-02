BLACK VEIL BRIDES Advocate For The American Red Cross And Blood Donations; New Mini-Documentary Streaming

In support of the American Red Cross, Black Veil Brides are hosting a virtual blood drive during the US Bleeders Tour, inspired by the band's forthcoming single, "Bleeders". The single can be pre-saved here.

The tour kicks off on April 25 in San Francisco and runs through May 25 in Los Angeles. Dark Divine, Creeper, and Ghostkid will appear; all dates are below.

A message states: "We encourage everyone to go here to pledge a donation today. Every pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, so this combined effort between the band and fans can have a profound impact."

Fans attending the upcoming tour can present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross (email, app confirmation, donation photo, sticker, etc.) when they visit the BVB Merch Booth to receive an exclusive merch package, consisting of a signed poster, pin, and patch.

The band states, "As Bleeders, it's our mission to effect positive change. Help us help others in this time of need."

Fans can also watch the 10-minute mini doc below, which traces the history of the band - from the humble beginnings through the upcoming single and highlighting the so-deep-it-hits-marrow connection that BVB have with fans. The band also provides some insight into the origin story of "Bleeders," which is inspired by Sweeney Todd.

Tour dates:

April

25 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

30 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

May

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

3 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4 - Green Bay, WI - Epic

5 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theater

7 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

8 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

9 - Richmond, VA - The National

10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

15 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

21 - Houston, TX - RISE

22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

* Festival Date