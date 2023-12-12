BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce 2024 Bleeders Tour; CREEPER, DARK DIVINE, GHOSTKID To Support

Modern rock band Black Veil Brides have announced they’re set to embark on Bleeders Tour 2024 with support from Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid. The tour kicks off on April 25 at the Fillmore in San Francisco making stops across the U.S. in Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Nashville and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Belasco on May 25.

Black Veil Brides is a glam metal band from Hollywood, California known for their KISS-esque stage persona. Andy Biersack, Jinxx, Jake Pitts, Christian Coma, and Lonny Eagleton are the current bandmates. Black Veil Brides quickly found success upon the release of their debut album We Stitch These Wounds in 2010. The band has since released several projects which have been featured in films such as The Avengers and Transformers: Dark Of The Moon.

Artist presale tickets are available now. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at blackveilbrides.net.

Dates:

April

25 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World*

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater*

30 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*

May

2 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

3 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall*

4 – Green Bay, WI – Epic*

5 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Theater*

7 – Albany, NY – Empire Live*

8 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9 – Richmond, VA – The National*

10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville*

13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

15 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square*

16 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*

18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

20 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

21 – Houston, TX – RISE*

22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory*

24 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee*

25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

*not a Live Nation date