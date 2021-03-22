BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Acoustour, Their First-Ever Virtual Acoustic Radio Tour

As the band’s latest single, “Scarlet Cross”, continues to move up the Active Rock Radio charts (currently in the Top 20 at the format), Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides are announcing their first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour. Happening in conjunction with eight local radios stations, the band will be performing their latest single and other favorites from their catalog.

The shows start on March 23 for WEBN in frontman Andy Biersack’s hometown of Cincinnati, OH and wraps on April 2 for KCJK in Kansas City, MO. Other markets include Columbus, OH; Baltimore, MD; Detroit, MI; Monmouth Ocean, NJ; Phoenix, AZ; and Madison, WI.

Each performance will be unique and a different set for each station. All shows are streaming free and local performance information is below.

March

23 - WEBN/Cincinnati - 6:30 PM, EST

24 - WRKZ/Columbus - 10 AM, EST

25 - WIYY/Baltimore - 7 PM, EST

26 - WRIF/Detroit - 5 PM, EST

29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7 PM, EST

30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8 PM, PST

31 - WJJO/Madison - 7 PM, CST

April

2 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8 PM, CST

After a massive social media ramp up, Black Veil Brides released the video for the track “Scarlet Cross” last November. The video for “Scarlet Cross” was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack. The video for “Scarlet Cross” – viewed nearly 5 million times to date - can be seen below.

“Scarlet Cross” is also available via all digital partners and comes from the band’s upcoming 2021 concept album The Phantom Tomorrow – the band’s sixth full-length album. The song was produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and guitarist Jake Pitts.

Black Veil Brides are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the upcoming album The Phantom Tomorrow – scheduled for release via Sumerian Records in 2021. More information on the latest musical creation from Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton and Christian Coma will be released in April.

(Photo - Jonathan Weiner)