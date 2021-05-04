BLACK VEIL BRIDES Delay Release Of The Phantom Tomorrow Album Until October; Video Message

Black Veil Brides have delayed the release of their new concept album, The Phantom Tomorrow, which was originally due for release in June via Sumerian Records. A video message can be found below.

Says frontman/founder Andy Biersack: "Hey there. Andy from Black Veil Brides here. I want to talk to you about our record The Phantom Tomorrow. As you guys know, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the production industry on every level. The music industry has been hit hard in the sense that there is a huge delay in manufacturing of things like vinyl records and physical product and other integral pieces to releasing an album. When we finished recording The Phantom Tomorrow, we were so excited about the album that we wanted to get it out as soon as possible and so we set a June 4th release date. We realized pretty quickly that by having that June 4th release date, we would not be able to have vinyl records, other physical media, comic book series - all the things that we had planned for the release.

"So we are going to delay the release of the record to October 29, 2021 at which point we will be able to have multiple vinyl variations, comic book series, different multimedia and things that can properly lay out this whole release.

"We know that it’s going to be disappointing for you guys who were looking forward to hearing the full album on June 4th, but I promise you that you will hear music around that date and much more coming in the future. We have more music videos, more singles, as I said a comic book series and I can’t go into detail about it, but the return of Black Veil Brides live music is happening sooner than you think so there will be lots of announcements coming.

"So again, October 29th, 2021 - The Phantom Tomorrow. We can’t wait for you guys to hear the record and join us in this world that we have put together and hopefully, you enjoy it and it is worth the wait."

Vinyl and pre-orders available at:

- phantomtomorrow.com​

- shop.blackveilbrides.net

The album tells the story of the antihero character “The Blackbird” and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as “The Phantom Tomorrow”.

Tracklist:

"The Phantom Tomorrow" (Introduction)

"Scarlet Cross"

"Born Again"

"Blackbird"

"Spectres" (Interlude)

"Torch"

"The Wicked One"

"Shadows Rise"

"Fields Of Bone"

"Crimson Skies"

"Kill The Hero"

"Fall Eternal"

"Fields Of Bone" video:

"Scarlet Cross"

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized.

The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fuelled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)