BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release Animated Lyric Video For “Crimson Skies”

With the recent announcement made by Andy Biersack revealing the new release date for The Phantom Tomorrow (now available October 29th via Sumerian Records), Black Veil Brides is giving fans something to enjoy on what was scheduled to be the original release date.

The band is releasing an animated lyric video for the punishing track “Crimson Skies” – the third song now available from the album via all digital service providers globally. The animated video expounds upon the underlying story of the upcoming concept album based on an idea by Biersack. The video depicts a confrontation between the main character “The Blackbird” and his followers as they encounter “9,” his adversary introduced in the “Fields Of Bone” video as the lyrics of the song roll throughout. The “Crimson Skies” lyric video was created by Ale & Cake Illustration and Tim Edwards and can be enjoyed now.

Recently, Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides released the full details of their upcoming sixth studio album, The Phantom Tomorrow. The album is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the current Top 20 Active Rock single “Scarlet Cross”. The video for “Scarlet Cross” has been viewed over 6.3 million times and can be seen below.

The follow-up video for “Fields Of Bone” marks the directorial debut by vocalist Andy Biersack. Backed by guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma; the “Fields Of Bone” video showcases the new look the band will be utilizing throughout the entire cycle for The Phantom Tomorrow. The video for “Fields Of Bone” can also be seen below.

The cover artwork for The Phantom Tomorrow was created by Eliran Kantor – known for his work with Testament, Hatebreed, Havok and Andy Black to name a few. The Phantom Tomorrow is produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts – is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations at phantomtomorrow.com.

Tracklist:

"The Phantom Tomorrow" (Introduction)

"Scarlet Cross"

"Born Again"

"Blackbird"

"Spectres" (Interlude)

"Torch"

"The Wicked One"

"Shadows Rise"

"Fields Of Bone"

"Crimson Skies"

"Kill The Hero"

"Fall Eternal"

"Scarlet Cross" video:

"Fields Of Bone" video:

Black Veil Brides will also be heading out on the recently rescheduled The In-Between Tour in support of The Phantom Tomorrow - a co-headline tour with In This Moment that kicks off September 17th in Lincoln, NE. The 45-date run will make stops in Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; San Francisco, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Worcester, MA to name a few before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on November 21st. The full list of tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at blackveilbrides.net.

September

17 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street - Outdoor Stage

18 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

19 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

24 - Lubbock, TX - Lone Star Amphitheatre

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Theatre

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

October

2 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

3 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

8 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

20 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District

22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo C

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

November

2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

3 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

5 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

6 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

19 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Events Center

20 - Lake Buena Vista, CA - House Of Blues

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized.

The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fuelled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)