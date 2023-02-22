BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release Orchestral Version Of “Saviour II”

Black Veil Brides have issued a new orchestral version of “Saviour II”. It can be heard below, and is available to buy / stream at this location.

The original version of “Saviour II” appears on a four-song EP, The Mourning, which was released in October 2022 via Sumerian Records. The Mourning was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush).

The video for “Saviour II”, which can be seen below, was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle Of Filth, Suicide Silence) of Industrialism Films.

Tracklisting:

"Devil"

"Saviour II"

"The Revival"

"Better Angels"

In live news, Black Veil Brides have two shows left on their current UK tour. Those dates are:

February

24 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton, England

25 - Troxy - London, England

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)