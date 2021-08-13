BLACK VEIL BRIDES Release "Torch" Music Video

Following the release of the previous videos for “Scarlet Cross” (the band’s first-ever Top 10 radio single at Active Rock), “Fields Of Bone” (the Andy Biersack directorial debut) and “Crimson Skies” (the animated continuation of the story established in the other 2 videos), Black Veil Brides are back with the 4th video in the saga. The video for “Torch” is the final instalment in the initial Blackbird/9 story arc. “Torch” also marks the second time frontman Andy Biersack got behind the camera to direct a video for the band alongside longtime visual collaborator Patrick Fogarty. The video for “Torch” can be seen below.

“We wanted to create something that felt like a fitting ending to the 4-video story arc that started with ‘Scarlet Cross’ and while this is the end of the original ‘Blackbird’ video chronology, it certainly is not the end of The Phantom Tomorrow narrative that plays out on the record and in our upcoming comic book series. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my professional life getting to dream up these concepts. For us as a band to work with such amazing individuals and to see this story realized on the screen is an absolute honor,” explains Andy Biersack.

The cover artwork for The Phantom Tomorrow, available October 29 via Sumerian Records, was created by Eliran Kantor – known for his work with Testament, Hatebreed, Havok and Andy Black to name a few. The Phantom Tomorrow is produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts – is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations at phantomtomorrow.com.

Tracklist:

"The Phantom Tomorrow" (Introduction)

"Scarlet Cross"

"Born Again"

"Blackbird"

"Spectres" (Interlude)

"Torch"

"The Wicked One"

"Shadows Rise"

"Fields Of Bone"

"Crimson Skies"

"Kill The Hero"

"Fall Eternal"

“Crimson Skies” lyric video:

"Scarlet Cross" video:

"Fields Of Bone" video:

Black Veil Brides will also be heading out on the recently rescheduled The In-Between Tour in support of The Phantom Tomorrow - a co-headline tour with In This Moment that kicks off September 17th in Lincoln, NE. The 45-date run will make stops in Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; San Francisco, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Worcester, MA to name a few before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on November 21st. The full list of tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at blackveilbrides.net.

September

17 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street - Outdoor Stage

18 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

19 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

21 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

24 - Lubbock, TX - Lone Star Amphitheatre

25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Theatre

29 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

October

2 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

3 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

7 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

8 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

12 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

20 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District

22 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

26 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo C

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

November

2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

3 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

5 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

6 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

19 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Events Center

20 - Lake Buena Vista, CA - House Of Blues

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized.

The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fuelled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)