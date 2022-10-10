BLACK VEIL BRIDES Reveal Artwork For The Mourning EP, Due Later This Month

On the heels of the recent announcement of the debut single from the upcoming EP, Black Veil Brides are revealing the full tracklisting and cover art for their upcoming The Mourning. The new four-song EP is scheduled for global release digitally on October 21st via Sumerian Records. The Mourning was produced and mixed by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bush) and can be pre-saved now at this location.

“We are so excited to share The Mourning with our fans who have supported us for so many years. They have lifted us up and are the reason we are able to have a career making music. A lot of this record touches on how galvanized we felt coming out of a very tumultuous few years as a band. It is a genuine representation of how re-energized we feel. Not only as musicians, but also as friends.

The making of our previous record, The Phantom Tomorrow, with Erik Ron was one of the greatest experiences we’ve had collectively in the studio. The reception to that album was so passionate from the BVB Army that we felt like it was a no brainer to continue writing and recording with Erik and Anthony. This is how we came to put together this EP, that I think is a great illustration of where we are as a band, and where we want to continue to go musically moving forward. It’s pissed off, hopeful, introspective, honest and above all else something we are extremely proud to release,” explains Andy Biersack.

From the opening guitar riff of “Devil” to the driving outro of “Better Angels”, Black Veil Brides showcase the sound that has garnered them an army of loyal supporters around the globe. The debut single “Saviour II” has crashed in to the Top 50 at Active Rock radio in just two weeks since it was released. The song has amassed over 3 million collective streams in less than a month of its release. The video for “Saviour II” can be seen below, and the single is available to listen to here. The video was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle Of Filth, Suicide Silence and David Hasselhoff) of Industrialism Films.

Tracklisting:

"Devil"

"Saviour II"

"The Revival"

"Better Angels"

Black Veil Brides will be heading out on the Trinity Of Terror Part III Tour. The band is co-headlining the third North American trek alongside Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills. The list of upcoming tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at TrinityOfTerrorTour.com.

October

31 – El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

November

1 – Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

5 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

7 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

8 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

11 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

12 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

13 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

15 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

17 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

18 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

19 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

21 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

22 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Main Street Armory

23 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

26 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheatre

27 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

29 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

December

5 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

11 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds

12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)