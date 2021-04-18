BLACK VEIL BRIDES Share Behind-The-Scenes Look At "Fields Of Bone" Video Shoot

Black Veil Brides are gearing up for the release of their new concept album The Phantom Tomorrow - the band’s sixth full-length record - which is due out on June 4th via Sumerian Records. They have unveiled the cover artwork and the tracklist, as well as the video for "Fields Of Bone". The band has now released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the clip. Check it out below.

The album tells the story of the antihero character “The Blackbird” and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as “The Phantom Tomorrow.” The first single “Scarlet Cross” – produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and guitarist Jake Pitts – was released in November 2020 and is available via all digital platforms.

Tracklist:

"The Phantom Tomorrow" (Introduction)

"Scarlet Cross"

"Born Again"

"Blackbird"

"Spectres" (Interlude)

"Torch"

"The Wicked One"

"Shadows Rise"

"Fields Of Bone"

"Crimson Skies"

"Kill The Hero"

"Fall Eternal"

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized.

The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fueled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)