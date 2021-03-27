BLACK VEIL BRIDES Share Video Of Acoustic Set For Baltimore Radio Station

Earlier this week, on Thursday, March 25th, Black Veil Brides performed an acoustic set for Baltimore radio station WIYY (98 Rock).

The mini-gig was part of the band's first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour, which is being held in conjunction with eight radio stations across The United States. Each performance will be unique, featuring a different set for each station. All shows are streaming free.

Baltimore setlist:

"Scarlet Cross"

"Goodbye Agony"

"Knives And Pens"

"In The End"

Remaining Acoustour dates:

March

29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7 PM, EST

30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8 PM, PST

31 - WJJO/Madison - 7 PM, CST

April

2 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8 PM, CST

After a massive social media ramp up, Black Veil Brides released the video for the track “Scarlet Cross” last November. The video for “Scarlet Cross” was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack. The video for “Scarlet Cross” – viewed nearly 5 million times to date - can be seen below.

“Scarlet Cross” is also available via all digital partners and comes from the band’s upcoming 2021 concept album The Phantom Tomorrow – the band’s sixth full-length album. The song was produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and guitarist Jake Pitts.

Black Veil Brides are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the upcoming album The Phantom Tomorrow – scheduled for release via Sumerian Records in 2021. More information on the latest musical creation from Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton and Christian Coma will be released in April.