BLACK VEIL BRIDES To Release The Mourning EP In October; "Saviour II" Music Video Streaming

Black Veil Brides will release their new EP, The Mourning, on October 21 via Sumerian Records.

The band have released the Vincente Cordero-directed music video for the lead single, "Saviour II". Watch the clip below, and stream the single here.

Andy Biersack has said of the track “Black Veil Brides has always been a band deeply interwoven with our fan base and our career has been so heavily predicated on the doors that were opened for us by the passion and dedication that the BVB army has always shown for us. In the early days of the band our song “Saviour” was written as a love letter to them, a chance to say we appreciate you and want to do right by you. As the years go by and lives and times change the one thing that has always been a constant is that connection with our audience and while we are just musicians making records, we always want to do our best to provide entertainment, escapism and inspiration to the people who have given us this platform and this song is a chance to reaffirm that message.”

Black Veil Brides are currently out on the Trinity Of Terror Part 2 Tour. All VIP package and ticket information can be found here.

(Photo - Joshua Shultz)