BLACK VEIL BRIDES & VILLE VALO Release MorgothBeatz Remix Of SISTERS OF MERCY Cover "Temple Of Love"; Audio

This summer, after announcing an autumn co-headlining tour in North America together, gothic metal luminaries Black Veil Brides, alongside the voice of HIM, VV (Ville Valo), released an evocative cover of the Sisters Of Mercy classic, “Temple Of Love”.

Today, with the kickoff to the tour coming this weekend, the “Temple Of Love” cover has been given an updated remix from none other than producer MorgothBeatz (MGK, Juice WRLD). The remix also features additional vocals from singer Raven Gray.

Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, Black Veil Brides is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), Black Veil Brides is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.

A darkly romantic icon himself, VV (Ville Valo), frontman for Love Metal pioneers HIM, casts a long and pervasive shadow that is still delightedly out of step with the status quo. VV’s recently released debut solo album, Neon Noir belongs to the same forlorn world of woe and whimsy once conceived and governed by Valo in HIM, but with the nuanced notes of a finely aged Cabernet.

The BVB + VV 2023 Tour starts this Sunday (September 10) in Louisville, KY, and will run through October 22 before concluding in San Diego, CA. Opening on all dates are special guests Dark Divine. See below for a complete list of dates.

Tour dates:

September

10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!*

16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater*

17 - Toronto, ON - History

19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana*

29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October

1 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

5 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*

6 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

7 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA