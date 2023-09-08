BLACK VEIL BRIDES & VILLE VALO Release MorgothBeatz Remix Of SISTERS OF MERCY Cover "Temple Of Love"; Audio
September 8, 2023, an hour ago
This summer, after announcing an autumn co-headlining tour in North America together, gothic metal luminaries Black Veil Brides, alongside the voice of HIM, VV (Ville Valo), released an evocative cover of the Sisters Of Mercy classic, “Temple Of Love”.
Today, with the kickoff to the tour coming this weekend, the “Temple Of Love” cover has been given an updated remix from none other than producer MorgothBeatz (MGK, Juice WRLD). The remix also features additional vocals from singer Raven Gray.
Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, Black Veil Brides is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), Black Veil Brides is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.
A darkly romantic icon himself, VV (Ville Valo), frontman for Love Metal pioneers HIM, casts a long and pervasive shadow that is still delightedly out of step with the status quo. VV’s recently released debut solo album, Neon Noir belongs to the same forlorn world of woe and whimsy once conceived and governed by Valo in HIM, but with the nuanced notes of a finely aged Cabernet.
The BVB + VV 2023 Tour starts this Sunday (September 10) in Louisville, KY, and will run through October 22 before concluding in San Diego, CA. Opening on all dates are special guests Dark Divine. See below for a complete list of dates.
Tour dates:
September
10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!*
16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater*
17 - Toronto, ON - History
19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana*
29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*
30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
October
1 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
3 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
5 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*
6 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
7 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
9 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA