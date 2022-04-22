BLACK VOID Release Video For "Dadaist Disgust" Single Feat. ROTTING CHRIST Legend SAKIS TOLIS

Hard rock band White Void’s debut record Anti (also on Nuclear Blast) was one of last year’s most colorful and surprising releases. But vocalist and band frontman Lars Are Nedland – also a long-time member of Borknagar and Solefald – clearly needed a contrast to all the color and flamboyance, and thus Black Void forced itself into being. Not a band for waiting, the debut album, Antithesis, was recorded almost immediately and is set to be released through Nuclear Blast on May 27 - as a grimy contrast to White Void’s melodic outlet.

Antithesis, then, is nihilistic aggression and desperation. Furious and unrepentant in attitude, it builds on the philosophical works of Friedrich Nietzsche while leaning on punk rock and black metal. Nihilistic, filthy, violent and raw.

Today, Black Void are unleashing their second single, "Dadaist Disgust", onto the world, that features black metal legend Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ). The single comes with a mesmerizing animated music video, that you can watch below.

Lars Are Nedland comments: "Dadaism is in its core a rejection of logic and tradition. An art movement built on negation with an undercurrent of nihilism. Black Void embraces the subversion of social and moral authorities, and much as the Dadaists we meet aggression with aggression – the absurd with the absurd. 'Dadaist Disgust,' then, is Black Void’s way of connecting art and philosophy. Our take on two expressions that turn conventional thinking on its head - all set in a suitable framework of black metal inspired punk. Add to that an amazing voice from the birthplace of philosophy in guest vocalist Sakis Tolis of Greek Black Metal Godfathers Rotting Christ, and you have a song laden with morality-shattering anti-art and a black metal pedigree. The video was beautifully created by visual virtuosi Joakim Storsve and Daniel Øverland, and contains fragments of both Nietzschean imagery and Dadaist references. As Tolis snarls on the song’s chorus: Anti-art is the true art, Dada broke your conventions."

Sakis Tolis comments: "It is an honour for me to be a part of Lars Nedland's Black Void project and it’s a privilege to work with one of the best Metal Voices around and a humble and honest Metal Warrior as well. 'Dadaist Disgust' kicks some serious ass, my brothers and sisters. Give it a listen and blow up your speakers. Horns Up!"

Black Void is a punk laden, black metal infused band spearheaded by Lars Are Nedland, and completed by drummer Tobias Solbakk (Ihsahn, White Void, In Vain) and guitarist Jostein Thomassen (Borknagar, Profane Burial).

In many ways Black Void is the flipside of White Void: A full-on rejection of the philosophy of Albert Camus and an endorsement of Friedrich Nietzsche, a full-on rejection of a soft, melodic approach to music and a full-on rejection of a playful, tongue-in-cheek attitude. With that as a backdrop, Antithesis becomes an album that pays respect to fifty years of punk and forty years of black metal – a musical equivalent of a punk with a Mohawk fighting a dude in corpse paint.

Add to that guest vocal appearances by black metal royalties Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ and Hoest of Taake, Antithesis appears as a statement of sorts: A nihilistic musical outburst flipping off morality and hailing aggression while at the same time forcing your foot to tap to its relentless drive.

Antithesis was written and recorded between 2019 and 2021 and mixed and mastered by Øystein G. Brun at Crosound Studio. Drums were engineered and recorded by Tobias Øymo Solbakk at Splinter Studios, while bass, vocals and keys were engineered and recorded by Lars Are Nedland at Mezzanine Studios. Guitars were engineered and recorded by Jostein Thomassen at Riff Sheriff Studio and keys are played by Lars Are Nedland.

Antithesis tracklisting:

"Void"

"Reject Everything"

"Death To Morality"

"Tenebrism Of Life"

"No Right, No Wrong"

"It's Not Surgery, It's A Knife Fight"

"Explode Into Nothingness"

"Nihil"

"Dadaist Disgust"

Lineup:

Jostein Thomassen - Guitars

Tobias Øymo Solbakk - Drums

Lars Are Nedland – Vocals and bass